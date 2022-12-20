General

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has said the votes received by the party in the election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly has increased their esteem and self-confidence.

He argued that the CPN (UML) became victorious as the popular party of the country and it celebrated as a ceremony. Addressing a programme organised here today to honour and congratulate newly elected members of the House of Representatives and Province Assembly of the party, Chair Oli expressed the view that the CPN (UML) has made Nepal’s communist movement strong and established it as the national mainstream.

He laid emphasis on the need of enhancing democratic system in coming days, stating that some weaknesses were seen in the recently held election.

The UML chair mentioned that his party was not defeated in the election and added that the party would move ahead with self-confidence for building Prosperous Nepal Happy Nepali in coming days. Mentioning that Nepali people made the UML as the first party in six provinces, out of seven, he expressed happiness over it.

Chair Oli urged the people’s representatives to play role in real manner, adding the country has been heading towards political anarchy. Expressing concern over establishment of wrong trend in democracy, he stressed on the need of developing disciplined and dignified system.

Chair Oli honoured district chairpersons for their role in making UML candidates victorious in HoR and Province Assembly election. Similarly, Member of Senior Communist Forum, Bijay Lal Shrestha, honoured Chair Oli for getting victorious with a wide margin of votes in the election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal