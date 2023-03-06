General

The CPN (UML) has imparted orientation relating to the presidential election to its lawmakers.

The party sensitized its members to the House of Representatives, National Assembly and Province Assemblies at the party headquarters, Chyaasal, Lalitpur.

On the occasion, party chair KP Sharma Oli briefed about party's strategy to make its presidential candidate, Subas Nembang victorious in the election, ways to attract voters of opposition parties, and current political situation.

He claimed the victory of Nembang, UML candidate for the presidential election, was sure. Chair Oli further said the UML would collaborate with all political parties for the protection of democracy.

Similarly, candidate Nembang said protection of democracy would be his first responsibility if he is elected to the presidential post.

Vice-Chair Bishnu Prasad Poudel, General-Secretary Shankar Pokhrel, Deputy General-Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung, Secretaries—Gikarna Bista, Chhabilal Bishwokarma, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, among others were present on the occasion.

The presidential election is set for March 9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal