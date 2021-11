General

The CPN UML has invited Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to attend the opening session of UML general convention as a guest.

Parliamentary party leader of UML Subash Nembang and general convention's hospitality coordinator Dr Rajan Bhattarai handed over the invitation to the PM, reaching his official residence Baluwatar, on Friday.

UML is holding its general convention in Chitwan from November 26 to 28.

Source: National News Agency Nepal