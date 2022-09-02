General

Chairperson of the CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has said his party was in the campaign of nation building.

The party had joined forces to safeguard democracy, independence and nationality and it was its responsibility to implement federalism, end corruption, maintain good governance and give relief to people, reminded the former Prime Minister at a two-day province level training session organised here on Friday by the All Nepal National Free Students' Union Province 1 committee.

He also directed party cadres to become active to develop the country and create social awareness and awareness of equality.

He asked voters to vote for the party in a mission to promote nationality, patriotism and development the country.

Similarly, UML Morang chair Rishikesh Pokharel pointed out role of students in successfully implementing federalism and maintaining good governance in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal