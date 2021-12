Human Rights

CPN-UML's senior vice-chair Iswar Pokharel has said that the politics should not be made a subject of court.

At a programme organized here today by ANNFSU, he said there was no option to go for elections.

Untill and unless parties are transformed safeguarding of democracy would not be possible, he added.

He further claimed that the UML has become more united after the 10th National Congress in Sauraha, Chitwan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal