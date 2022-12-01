Human Rights

Counting of votes cast under the proportional representation (PR) system of the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly is underway. It has listed the CPN (UML) in the lead position.

According to the Election Commission (EC), out of 10,359,550 valid votes counted till the preparation of this news, the UML has got 2,766,976 votes under the PR system of the HoR.

Similarly, the Nepali Congress, which won the highest number of seats under the first-past-the-post electoral system, has obtained 2,635,852 votes followed by the CPN (Maoist Centre) with 1,160,898.

Likewise, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has garnered 1,114,639 votes securing its fourth position in the PR votes.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party 585,257 secured votes, while the Janata Samajwadi Party 420,942 votes and the Janamat Party 394,276 votes obtaining minimum votes to become the national political party.

Likewise, the CPN (Unified Socialist) has obtained 293,957 votes and the Nagarik Unmukti Party has 271,646 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal