The CPN (UML) has taken the lead in the counting of votes for the November 20 election held to the House of Representatives in Dolakha.

According to the latest count, UML’s Bal Krishna Siwakoti has so far received 15,363 votes with 34,481 votes counted. Likewise, his nearest rival Ganga Karki of CPN (Maoist Centre) has won 14,038 votes, Chief Returning Officer Dilliratna Shrestha said.

UML also leads the count in the Provincial Assembly seat in Dolakha-2. UML’s Bharat KC is leading with 16,337 votes followed by Nepali Congress candidate Burma Lama with 12,058 votes.

In the Provincial Assembly-1 seat, Kundan Raj Kafle of Nepali Congress leads with 14,759 votes while Nar Bahadur Shrestha of UML follows with 11,517 votes.

Dolakha had a total of 161,450 voters and 21 candidates from 14 different political parties and 7 independents were in the fray in the election.

