General

The CPN (UML) has maintained its lead in the vote count tally under proportional representation (PR) category in the federal election.

As per the details of the Election Commission recorded till 12:30 pm today, the CPN (UML) has received 2,824,122 votes followed by the Nepali Congress with 2,695,438.

Similarly, the CPN (Maoist Centre) has obtained 1,167,393, Rastriya Swatantra Party 1,126,076, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 587,556, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal 421,055 and Janamat Party 394,561.

Likewise, the CPN (Unified Socialist) has garnered 296,571 votes, Nagarik Unmukti Party 271,696 and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal 167,315.

Categorically, in Province-1, the CPN UML has got 665,460 votes followed by NC with 562,956. Similarly, Rastriya Prajatantra Party has obtained 198,511 votes, CPN (Maoist Centre) 181,245 and Janata Samajdai Party Nepal 61,723.

In Madhes Province, the NC has garnered 401,44 votes, CPN UML 351,768, Janamant Party 329,177, Janata Samajadi Party Nepal 298,774, CPN (Maoist Centre) 180,860 and CPN (Unified Socialist) 113,915.

Similarly, in Bagmati Province, the CPN UML has collected 562,675 votes, NC 471,961, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 272,089, CPN (Maoist Centre) 270,372 and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 68,654.

The CPN UML is leading the vote count with 367,989 votes in Gandaki Province which is followed by NC with 349,628. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has received 116, 945 votes, RPP 59,483 and CPN (Unified Socialist) 15,076.

In Limbini Province, the CPN (UML) has got 570,900 votes, while NC 499,986, CPN (Maoist Centre) 198,450, RPP 127,452 and Nagarik Unmukti Party 125,521.

In Karnali Province, the CPN UML has led the vote count with 183,950 votes followed by NC with 170,756. The CPN (Maoist Centre) has garnered 137,629 votes, the CPN (Maoist Centre) 15,868, RPP 25,186, CPN (Unified Socialist) 35,826, RPP Nepal 606 and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 8,993.

In Sudurpaschim Province, the CPN (UML) has secured 263,017 NC 258,827, CPN (Maoist Centre) 120,159 and Nagarik Unmukti Party 98,557.

Source: National News Agency Nepal