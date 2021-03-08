Key Issues

The Dahal-Nepal faction of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has termed the Supreme Court's verdict to restore the CPN (UML) and Nepal Communist Party (Maoist-Centre) by scrapping their unification as inappropriate.

A meeting of the standing committee members close to the faction held on Monday stated that the SC's verdict was inappropriate and politically guided.

Emerging after the meeting, Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha said that the SC's verdict was politically guided and was beyond the demand of the writ petitioner.

The verdict is issued by going out of the demand though the writ petition was filed regarding the authenticity of name, he added.

We have a serious objection to the SC's verdict on the political parties' division and unification of any political party. "This is unusual, inappropriate and wrong. So, we have a serious objection to this verdict," according to Shrestha.

He, however, said that a conclusion has been drawn to implement SC's verdict despite the objection. With this, the two parties-CPN-UML and CPN Maoist Centre would come into existence.

Shrestha was of the view that the meeting has decided to seek the legal remedy to the SC's verdict.

The verdict will go in implementation but things will go in the same manner if the unification process of the two parties advanced, spokesperson Shrestha argued.

Source: National News Agency Nepal