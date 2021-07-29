Trading

Former Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Prithvi Subba Gurung has said the CPN-UML would move ahead in unison in near future. At an interaction 'Role of media workers in resolving intra-party problems' organized here today by Madan Bhandari Foundation Kaski, Gurung, also the In-charge of UML Gandaki Province, expressed his confidence that the issue of party integration would be finalized in a couple of days. "The second-line leadership is working hard to keep the party intact", he said, adding preparations were underway for bringing party chair KP Sharma Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal to the negotiation table. Highlighting crucial role of media in the party building process, he stressed that the party's upcoming general convention would formulate necessary policy in managing conflicts surfaced within the party.

Source: National News Agency Nepal