The main opposition party, CPN (UML), has obstructed the Bagmati Province Assembly meeting today also.

UML lawmaker Keshav Raj Pandey announced that the main opposition party will not let the provincial assembly to take up its business until the Chief Minister responded to the demands put forth by the UML in the assembly meeting yesterday. The UML lawmaker protested as the Speaker Sanu Kumar Shrestha was about to present the meeting agenda.

Following Pandey's protest, the Speaker announced postponement of the meeting until further notice. Bills related to industry, tourism and higher education were to be tabled in the Province Assembly meeting today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal