Key Issues

The lawmakers elected from the CPN (UML) have shown concern to the party leadership on several contemporary topics including the fake Bhutanese refugee scam.

Party secretary Yogesh Bhattarai said that in the meeting held at the Federal Parliament Building at New Baneshwor today, the party lawmakers showed their concern on the fake Bhutanese refugee scandal.

According to him, the party Chair KP Sharma Oli informed the meeting that anyone from the party if found involved in the scam would not be provided protection and the party would fully support the investigations.

"We will cooperate with the legal investigations, but there should not be any prejudice against anyone in course of the investigations. We will help with the probe. The investigation should be transparent and factual, it should be free from political bias," Secretary Bhattarai quoted the Party Chair Oli as saying in the meeting.

On the occasion, the UML parliamentary party leader Oli directed the lawmakers to present themselves in an effective way, to deeply study the contents of the bills or proposals introduced in the parliament and to be present in the parliamentary discussions on a regular basis in the Budget Session of the Parliament which commenced from today.

The meeting has also emphasized on emphatically raising voice in the House for resolving the various problems raised at the people's level and experienced by the people in their daily life.

Source: National News Agency Nepal