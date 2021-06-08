Key Issues, politics

The CPN (UML) Sudurpaschim Province Parliamentary Party has decided to give a vote of confidence to Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta. A meeting of the parliamentary party today took a decision in this connection, Chief Whip Durga BK said.

The UML Sudurpaschim Province Parliamentary Party is giving its support to Chief Minister Bhatta in defiance of the UML Sudurpaschim Province Committee's whip to vote against CM Bhatta's government.

Chief Minister Bhatta is seeking a vote of confidence from the Province Assembly today.

The UML has 24 legislators in the Province Assembly and six of them abstained from the parliamentary party meeting. They belong to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli faction within the UML. Those abstaining from the meeting are Liladhar Bhatta, Gyalbu Singh Bohora, Ratan Thapa, Nepalu Chaudhary and Maya Lama Tamang. It is said they are voting against CM Bhatta.

It is said CM Bhatta will get 30 votes in the 52-member Province Assembly. He will get UML's 17 and his party CPN (Maoist Centre)'s 13 votes in his favour.

The Nepali Congress Sudurpaschim Province Parliamentary Party's meeting is still on. The NC has said it will vote as per the directive of centre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal