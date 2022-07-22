Key Issues

The Policy and Research Academy established by the CPN (UML) has officially come into operation. Party Chair KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the Academy amid a function here on Friday.

On the occasion, the presentation on the latest economic situation of the country by former Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada was also discussed.

The second meeting of party's central committee that took place in Bhaktapur on December 11-12, 2021 decided to set up the Academy led by party senior vice chairperson Ishwor Pokharel.

Meanwhile, the UML is observing the 44th Pushpa Lal Memorial Day on July 23. On the occasion, a programme at Tamsipakha has been scheduled on Saturday morning.

Source: National News Agency Nepal