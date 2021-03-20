General

The CPN-UML parliamentary party and central committee are meeting today. The meeting of the UML PP is being held at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar at 10:30 am, according to UML Office Secretary Iswari Rijal.

Likewise, the 12th central committee meeting of the party will be held following the PP meeting. Both the meetings are likely to discuss the contemporary political situation as well as the differences within the party.

The parliamentary party meeting today is expected to amend the statue of the PP. The task force formed to amend the statute will present its report today. The UML PP meeting on March 18 had formed a three-member statute amendment task force led by Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai.

Likewise, the central committee will form the General Convention Organizing Committee, Secretary Rijal said. The UML's 10th general convention has been scheduled to be held in coming November later this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal