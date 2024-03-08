UML Secretariat meet: New power equation will maintain political stability, raise hope

Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has taken the latest changes in the power equation in the country positively. The UML secretariat meeting today drew the conclusion that the latest power equation would be fruitful to maintain political stability and instill hope among the people. Talking to media persons after the meeting, party General-Secretary Shankar Pokhrel said, "We believe that the UML will make positive contribution to political stability and development of the country." The meeting decided to support the government in every way possible to turn people's despair into hope. Saying a process to form a new coalition government with the participation of UML, CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata samajbadi Party, CPN (Unified Socialist) has started, he said that other parties are also requested to support the new ruling coalition. The UML General-Secretary underscored, "The meeting believed that the collaboration will be fruitful for country's sovereignty, independence, development and prosperit y." The meeting also took the decision to organise special function on Baishakh 10 in the lunar calendar to mark the 75th establishment day of the party and Mahadibesan representative council meeting on coming Baishakh 8 and 9. Source: National News Agency - RSS