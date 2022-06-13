General

The CPN (UML)'s secretariat meeting is set to take place this afternoon to review recent local level elections and draw future strategies.

As informed, the meeting will take place at the party office, Chyasal, at 1.00 pm today. The meeting is said to be focused on reviewing party status in local level election, imparting training to the elected people's representatives, giving complete shape to the party departments and chalking out future strategies.

Today's secretariat meeting will also set the party's politburo and central committee meetings.

UML has 17 office-bearers, including a chairperson in its secretariat.

SOURCE:NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS