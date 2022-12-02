General

Secretary of the CPN UML and newly elected people’s representative from Dhanusha constituency no 4, Raghubir Mahaseth, has vowed to resolve the problems facing Madhes. Also the Madhes Province In-Charge of the party, Mahaseth viewed he had taken Madhes problems seriously and would vibrantly raise the pressing issues in the parliament.

Mahaseth was saying it in a programme organized by Press Chautari here Friday. The UML will emerge a credible party for people’s service, he said further pledging to solve the problems relating to citizenship within three months of the formation of new government.

Secretary Mahaseth viewed it was natural for the UML to claim Chief Minister in Madhes because it was a large party in the province. Cooperation from other parties will be sought for it, the leader informed.

He also claimed that UML leadership is essential to ensure country’s development and prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal