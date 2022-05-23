General

Of the total 10 local levels in Palpa district, CPN (UML) has emerged victorious in six local levels.

Similarly, Nepali Congress (NC) won three local level and CPN (Maoist) in one. CPN (UML) candidates won ward chairpersons and vice-chairperson posts in Nisdi, Purba Khola, Mathagadhi, Baganaskali and Rambha rural municipality while chairperson post in Tinau rural municipality.

Likewise, NC won mayor and deputy mayor of Rampur municipality, mayor of Tansen municipality and chairperson of Rainadevi Chahara rural municipality. NC's candidates were elected vice-chairperson of Tinau rural municipality and Ribdikot rural municipality. CPN (Maoist Centre)'s candidate was elected chairperson of Ribdikot rural municipality, deputy mayor of Tansen municipality and vice-chairperson of Rainadevi Chahara rural municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal