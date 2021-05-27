General

The CPN-UML Sudur Paschim provincial committee has sought clarification from three UML ministers who have not withdrawn from the government led by the CPN( Maoist Centre).

A 24-hour clarification was sought from Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Prakash Shah, Minister for Social Development Krishna Subedi and Minister of Industry, Forest and Environment Maya Bhatt. The clarification has been asked by the provincial committee chair Karna Bahadur Thapa and Secretary Rajendra Singh Rawal.

Earlier, the committee had asked the ministers to return following a decision by the UML central steering committee to withdraw its support to the Maoist-led government. The UML parliamentary party however decided that the support to the government will continue.

Source: National News Agency Nepal