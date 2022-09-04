General

The CPN (UML) has urged the general public to submit suggestions for including them in its election manifesto. The party is in the process of drafting its election manifesto for the election of the member of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly. The election is slated for November 20, 2022.

The main opposition party has called for suggestions from all friends and well-wishers of the party. The deadline for submission of the suggestion is September 10.

Before this, the Manifesto Drafting Committee chaired by party Chair KP Sharma Oli had given until August 31for the entire party rank and file to give their suggestions regarding the content to be included in the election manifesto.

UML Central Publicity Department secretary Gagan Bista said the party's most of the departments and people's organisations have submitted their suggestions until the deadline. Party's central office secretary Dr Bhishma Adhikari has been designated the liaison officer for collecting the suggestions. Suggestions can also be send via e-mail, the UML said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal