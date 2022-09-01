General

The CPN (UML) has directed its subordinate committees to recommend the name of candidates within September 7 for the elections to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly scheduled for November 20.

Inter-party directives-5 issued by party Chairperson KP Sharma Oli on August 31 to the decisions of the fourth central committee meeting held on August 26 and 27 has determined September 7 as the deadline for the recommendation of candidates.

Criteria has been set for recommending as the party candidate a person who is committed to party's policy and programme, is popular and capable of securing victory, has contribution to party's movement and meets the inclusive and qualification criteria as per election laws.

The district and province committee should recommend name of candidates to the centre with opinion in the recommendation of the party's constituency committee.

Name of candidates should be recommended towards proportional representation electoral system on the basis of inclusiveness and name of three candidates including a woman should be recommended from central level of party's people's organisation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal