Key Issues

The CPN (UML) has sought clarification from four senior leaders, including Madhav Kumar Nepal. They have been charged of involving in anti-party activities and intensifying the factional rift inside the party.

The party general secretary Ishwar Pokharel has written letters seeking clarification from Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Ghanashyam Bhusal following the decision taken by the party's central committee meeting on Saturday.

The leaders have been asked to furnish their clarification within three days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal