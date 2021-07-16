General

Today's Standing Committee meeting of the CPN (UML) has approved the 10-point agreement of CPN (UML) Dispute Resolution Taskforce.

The meeting held at the Tulsilal Memorial Foundation at Chyasal, Lalitpur, decided to implement the agreement by approving it in order to settle party internal dispute. The Taskforce formed at the consensus of CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal had forged 10-point agreement on July 11 in this regard.

CPN (UML)'s Spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that the 10-point deal would be implemented.

Extending gratitude to the Taskforce, the meeting also dissolved the taskforce. The meeting drew the conclusion that party Chairperson Oli-led government carried out historical activities in nation building.

A decision was taken to play the role of active and constructive opposition being responsible for safeguarding of the constitution and democracy and dedicated towards people's welfare, shared Spokesperson Gyawali.

The CPN (UML) also decided to play the role of strong opposition and to direct its parliamentarians to play the same role.

''We have decided to not support the government and give a vote of the confidence, too,'' he said, adding that the members representing the party in the House of Representatives had been directed to follow the party decision for not granting the vote of trust to the incumbent government.

The meeting kicked off from today as it was not possible to postpone the meeting for long. "Meetings scheduled before this were adjourned at the request of Bhim Rawal," he said, adding that the party would implement the taskforce decisions, but the meeting would not be put off always, party activities and its course would move ahead.

Leaders from party senior leader Nepal faction in the taskforce had requested for organising the SC meeting only after doing necessary homework, the meeting has gone with official agenda of the meeting. Taskforce coordinator Bheem Rawal, members Ghanshyam Bhusal, Gokarna Raj Bista, Bheem Acharya and Surendra Pandey from the Nepal group reached the meeting venue demanding the adjournment of the meeting.

They entered the meeting venue when the session was underway, put forth the demand and left.

As per the agreement, the party structure will be restored to the status before16 May and Ram Bahadur Thapa from the CPN (Maoist Centre) has been welcomed to the party.

This is the first SC meeting of the party since the restoration of the House of Representatives (HoR) on July 12 and the formation of the (new) government led by Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba the following day.

It may be noted that a total of 23 party lawmakers from the Nepal group had signed on the writ petition filed at the Supreme Court ( SC) demanding to rescind the President's May 22 move to dissolve the HoR and to appoint Deuba as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

