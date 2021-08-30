General

CPN (UML) general secretary Ishwar Pokharel has claimed to effectively manage the party organization, its doctrine and leadership from the upcoming general convention. In a press meet here today, Pokharel argued that some leaders inside the party played crucial roles to topple down the UML-led government but the party will take this issue to the people. Pokharel also shared that the UML got split due to the effects of unification between the UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) where the united party became victim by groupism, anarchism and consumerism. Responding to a query regarding his candidacy to the party chairman in the upcoming general convention, leader Pokharel said it all depends on need of the time, party cadres’ beliefs and context though he deserves the post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal