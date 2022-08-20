General

Secretary of the CPN (UML) Top Bahadur Rayamajhi today said party would forge an electoral alliance only with the parties having similar ideology.

The party is not in favour of making a poll alliance for personal interests, he said at a press conference organised here by the Press Chautari Nepal, Chitwan.

Many political parties except ruling Nepali Congress have reached out to the UML for an electoral alliance, he said, "An alliance formed rampantly without any goals, aims and ideology cannot give the country a right direction."

The party does not accept any alliance for personal interests, stressed leader Rayamajhi.

The UML Secretary opined tha the UML has tried to drive the country towards socialism through the medium of development and prosperity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal