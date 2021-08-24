General

The CPN (UML) has announced the date for holding its 10th National Congress from coming November 26 to 29. A meeting of the party’s standing committee held on Tuesday made such decision, according to party Spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Likewise, the meeting decided to conduct the statute convention from coming September 20 to 22. Spokesperson Gyawali shared that both the events would be organised in Kathmandu.

The meeting has also appealed to the Madhav Kumar Nepal faction to come forward for party unity.

Today’s meeting has directed all the party organs to remain active as they were before the unification of CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) more than three years ago. The decision was a part of 10-point agreement reached to resolve the rift in the party.

Similarly, the meeting formed a taskforce under the convenorship of general secretary Ishwar Pokharel for the implementation of the 10-point agreement. Vice-chair Bhim Rawal, assistant general secretaries Bishnu Poudel and Ghanshyam Bhusal, Standing Committee members Surendra Pandey and Lekhraj Bhatta are the members in the taskforce.

Source: National News Agency Nepal