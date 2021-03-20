General

The ruling Nepal Communist Party (UML) has decided to organise its 10th national congress from November 18 to 22.

The party's central committee meeting held on Saturday took a decision to this effect. Likewise, the meeting has converted the 264-member central committee into the national congress organising committee.

After the meeting, UML's Spokesperson Pradip Kumar Gyawali said the meeting kept the position of national congress organising committee chairman KP Sharma Oli and general secretary Ishwar Pokhrel unchanged.

Spokesperson Gyawali said the upcoming meeting should take decision on the party's office-bearers and standing committee members.

The meeting also formed a three-member taskforce under the chair of party's organisation department chief Bishnu Poudel for the portfolio division of the national congress organising committee. Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and Shankar Pokhrel are the members of the taskforce and it is asked to submit its proposal within 10 days.

Likewise, the meeting decided to constitute the provincial committee of the party from the central committee at the recommendation of Province in-charge, joint in-charge, coordinator and joint coordinator.

Similarly, sister organisations' in-charge, joint in-charge, chairman and co-chairman and office-bearers would be consulted to constitute the conference organising committee and responsibility for this is given to leader Rayamajhi, according to Spokesperson Gyawali.

At the meeting, Chairman Oli familiarised the leaders about the efforts taken to safeguard the party leadership and organisation amid the crises and contradiction in the party.

On the occasion, Chairman Oli said that the party has taken seriously the activities occurred in the name of a certain group and the activities taken to defeat the leadership and weaken the UML would be countered.

Furthermore, the meeting decided to seek clarification from leaders Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Bahadur Rawal, Surendra Pandey and Ghan Shyam Bhusal for practising groupism and organising national meeting of the cadres.

The central committee meeting also approved the UML parliamentary party's statute.

Source: National News Agency Nepal