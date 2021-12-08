General

The second central committee (CC) meeting of the CPN (UML) is to take place in Bhaktapur. According to party central office secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang, the venue for the meeting has been switched to Bhaktapur due to the space issue at the regular venue (Lalitpur-based Tulsi Lal Memorial Foundation). The meeting is to be organised at Gatthaghar-based German Home.

Formations of the standing committee, politburos, and other several departments are the agenda of the meeting planned for December 11 and 12. The party’s 10th National Congress held from November 26 to 30 had elected a 301-member central committee, reelecting KP Sharma as the party chair.

Source: National News Agency Nepal