General

The CPN UML has decided to hold its central committee meeting on February 12. The issues including the review of election will be dwelt on in the meeting.

The UML is holding the central committee meeting first time after the November 20 election to the House of Representatives and Province Assembly. Central member and deputy chief of central publicity department of the party, Bishnu Rijal, informed that the central committee would discuss mainly the contemporary political issues, review of election and strengthening of party organization.

Source: National News Agency Nepal