Human Rights

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli said that his party had led the country for the development and prosperity and it would continue to do so in coming days.

Speaking at a programme organised by the UML Mahalaxmi Town Committee in Lalitpur on Tuesday to exchange greetings on the upcoming Nepali New Year 2079 BS, the former Prime Minister claimed that a lot of development activities were accomplished during the leadership of the UML.

According to him, UML-led government had carried out development works following the political changes in 2051 BS and 2072 BS. "The expectation of public for prosperity will be fulfilled if the UML leadership is elected at three levels," he assured.

The septuagenarian leader shared that the host of programmes and policies introduced by the UML leadership included social security allowance for elderly citizens, the replacement of tuins by suspension bridges and the expansion of roads all over the country among others.

Similarly, UML politburo member Mahesh Basnet viewed that the party leadership should work together for a party victory at all local levels in Lalitpur district in upcoming local election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal