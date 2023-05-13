Key Issues

The central committee meeting of the CPN (UML), which ended on Saturday, made several decisions including to organise international conference of communist parties on the occasion of 75th years of establishment of Communist Party of Nepal.

UML leader Bishnu Rijal said that the event is being organised the conference this year as Nepal's communist movement was exemplary for the international communist movement.

He added that the world's communist parties' conference would be held on constructive use of Marxism.

Likewise, Rijal said that the UML would construct memorials for the protection and promotion of different place sand personalities who made historical contributions in the development of Nepal's communist movement.

As shared by Rijal, UML would continue the party's grassroots mission where the central committee members should serve for a year in making party organisation by visiting another district from his or her working geography.

Source: National News Agency Nepal