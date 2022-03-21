General

A delegation led by CPN (UML) Vice-Chair Bishnu Prasad Poudel has left for China today to participate in a program on 'Economic Cooperation and Cultural Exchange'.

The delegation includes party standing committee member Kashinath Adhikari, Central Accounts Commission chair Dr Pushparaj Kandel and central committee member and Karnali provincial assembly member Meena Singh Rakhal.

The delegation is scheduled to return home on March 28 after attending the program in Kunming, China.

Source: National News Agency Nepal