CPN (UML) general secretary Shankar Pokhrel has said the UML would take a leading role for development and prosperity through an upcoming election.

Speaking at a press meet organised here today to unveil the decisions of the central committee held after the party’s 10th National Congress, the leader argued that the existing power alliance could not take a lead for the campaign of people’s development and prosperity.

As he claimed the previous UML-led government had contributed significantly to promote the national aspiration for ‘prosperous Nepal, happy Nepali’ through programmes based on social justice and the public interest, and the development of infrastructure.

Following the National Congress, party Chair KP Sharma Oli issued the first intra-party direction on Thursday. The first meeting of the 301-member central committee elected by the UML National Congress held in Sauraha, Chitwan from November 26 to 30 met in Saruaha and the second was organised in Gatthaghar of Bhaktapur on December 11-12.

The second meeting nominated 44 members on the central committee and carried out work allocations of leaders, taking some other decisions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal