The CPN UML candidate Gopalchandra Budhathoki has been elected Mayor of Mechinagar Municipality by securing 26,478 votes. His nearest rival of Nepali Congress Indra Bahadur Budhathoki got 21,311 votes.

Similarly, UML leader Mina Uprety became Deputy Mayor by collecting 21,590 votes. Her nearest rival Prakash Bhandari from CPN Maoist Centre got 12,818 votes.

Moreover, the UML has secured victory in most of the wards in municipality.

Vote count of all 15 local levels in Jhapa district has been over. Among them, UML won in seven local levels while NC in six and RPP in two.

Source: National News Agency Nepal