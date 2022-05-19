General

The CPN (UML) candidates have been elected to the post of mayor and deputy-mayor of Sunwal municipality of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta west).

Bimala Aryal has been elected mayor of Sunwal municipality by getting 14,838 votes. Her closest rival Arjun Kumar Pokharel, a candidate from the alliance, secured 11,620 votes.

Similarly, Surya Bahadur Dune has registered his victory to the post of deputy-mayor. He collected 13,798 votes while his nearest competitor Lekhnath Kharel of the alliance got 8,890 votes.

Out of 13 wards of Sunwal municipality, UML has got victory in seven wards, Nepali Congress in five and CPN (Maoist Centre) in one ward.

Source: National News Agency Nepal