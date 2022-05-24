Science & Technology

CPN (UML) candidates have won the mayor and deputy mayor posts in Golbazaar municipality of Siraha district in the May 13 local level election.

As per the latest results of the vote counting concluded this morning, Shyam Kumar Shrestha has been elected the mayor while Manti Saha the deputy mayor. Shrestha secured 7,908 votes while his closest contender Devnath Saha of the CPN (Maoist Center) polled 5,701 votes.

Manti Saha was elected the deputy mayor with 7,703 votes as against 5,643 bagged by her nearest competitor Resham Kumari Thapa of the CPN (Maoist Center).

The UML has won ward chair post in six wards, the Nepali Congress in three wards, the Maoist Center and Janata Samajbadi Party in two wards each out of the total 13 wards of the municipality.

With this the final results of the vote counting has been concluded in all the 17 local levels in Siraha district, the Office of the Chief Election Officer said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal