The CPN (UML) candidates have won the mayor and deputy mayor posts in Pacharauta municipality in Bara district in the May 13 local level election. Jalandar Singh has been elected the mayor with 4,733 votes. His closest contender Ramesh Yadav of the Janata Samajbadi Party got 4,461 votes.

Nasima Khatun has been elected the deputy mayor with 4,538 votes. Her nearest rival Sagupha Khatun of the Janata Samajbadi Party polled 4,163 votes.

Ramesh Kumar Yadav of the then Sanghiya Samajbadi Party was elected the mayor and Indu Devi Yadav the deputy mayor in the local election held in 2017.

Source: National News Agency Nepal