The CPN (UML) is organising its central committee meeting in Jhapa from May 11.

According to UML Central Office Secretary Dr Bhisma Adhikari said the three-day meeting would be held in Jhapa. The latest cc meeting of UML was held before November 20 election.

The UML had launched two-month grassroots campaign during this period and it concluded on April 23.

Adhikari shared discussion would be held on various issues including election and party's grassroots campaign in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal