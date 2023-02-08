Key Issues

The ruling alliance candidate Kumar Dashoudi of CPN (UML) has been elected member of the National Assembly in the by-election held in Lumbini province. He was elected with a weighted vote of 4,026 while his nearest rival was Madhav Acharya of Nepali Congress, who received 3,720.

Similarly, Rajendrabir Raya of Nagarik Unmukti Party got 192, according to Chief Election Officer Kripasur Karki.

In the election, out of 305 voters, 304 votes were cast. Vice-chair of Marmawari Rural Municipality of Rupandehi Asha Singh did not participate in the voting as she was in India, according to the province election office Dang. All out of 87 votes in the provincial assembly and 217 out of 218 votes of the local level were cast.

The by-election was held after NA member Khimlal Bhattarai of Rupandehi resigned from his post. He was elected a member of the National Assembly from the UML.

Source: National News Agency Nepal