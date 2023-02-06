General

The Central Agriculture and Livestock Department of the CPN (UML) has prepared a draft with a vision about the activities to be carried out by the government in the short-term and long-term in the agriculture sector of the country.

The Department submitted the draft to the party leaders and the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Jwala Kumari Sah.

A meeting held under chair of Department Chief Girdhari Lal Neupane, at the party office today in presence of party chair KP Sharma Oli, general-secretary Shankar Pokhrel and Minister Sah drew serious attention of the government towards protest launched by farmers across the country including vegetable producers of Chitwan, Kathmandu and Ramkot.

Deputy-Chair of CPN (UML) Publicity Department, Bishnu Rijal, said the Agriculture and Livestock Department of the party drew government's attention for the formulation of programme and policy-level reform as the role of agriculture sector was significant to fulfill national aspiration, Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'.

The Department suggested ensuring smooth supply of chemical fertilizer, alterative arrangement of chemical fertilizer by establishing modern compost plant manufacturing centres, arrangement of identity card by carrying out identification, classification of farmers, determination of minimum price of agro-products and arrangement of market.

Similarly, it also demanded effective regulation of agro-product related market, to give priority to sale and distribution to local products in agro market and to minimize supply chain between farmers and businessmen.

Department Chief Neupane said they urged to construct food storage with the facilitation of local government to store productions produced in local-level, as well as encouraging farmers to cultivate crops, able to be stored, around the cold storage established with private investment.

Demanding effective coordination among the three tiers of governments-- the federal government to formulate policy, province government to handover technology and local government to run agriculture development activities, the Department expressed concern over the activities of displacing farmers due to agro products being imported from the neighbouring countries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal