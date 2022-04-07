General

The CPN UML has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission on code of conduct for the coming local level election.

A team led by party General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel reached the EC office and drew the attention of Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya on various points, asserting that it would be violation of freedom of expression once the production of election materials and its publicity in social media were banned.

In the memorandum, the UML showed concern over other provisions like- prohibition to any executive member, Prime Minister, Minister and other office bearers to involve in election publicity except in their respective constituencies, ban on use of election symbol in any other office except the party office, resignation of people's representatives before filing candidacy, no complaints on election officer's decision on voting. These provisions were against traditional belief and values, UML added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal