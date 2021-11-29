Key Issues

Voting for various office-bearers posts of CPN-UML under the 10th National Congress would begin after 11:00 pm later tonight.

Although it was scheduled to start from 9:00 pm, the final list of the candidates has not been published until then. As per the schedule, the final list of the candidates had to be published till 3:00 pm.

The final name-list of the candidates would be updated in electronic voting machine once the final list is prepared.

It would take around three to four hours to enter the name list of candidates in the electronic voting machine, said CPN (UML) Central Election Commission Chief Bijay Subba. The final name list of candidates will be published soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal