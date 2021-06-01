General

The CPN (UML) has drawn a conclusion to continue the effort to save the party unity till the last hour.

A standing committee meeting of the ruling party held at the official residence of the Prime Minister, Baluwatar, today, decided to hold discussions about party’s internal unity and took the decision in this regard.

Saying discussion is on in order to save the party unity as much as possible, party Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali said that efforts are being made to keep as many as friends in the party.

He shared, “No decision has been taken about 12 leaders, who were earlier asked for clarification by the party.”

Gyawali said, “Some friends are involved to make Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba as Prime Minister removing own party leader from the post. But it would be better if they return to the party fold.”

Clarifying that the taskforce formed to resolve the party dispute is not in existence, he added that the taskforce could be formed again on the basis of necessity as some friends, who were in the taskforce, have been facing action.

Serious discussion was held over the pressure and activities carried out to affect the cases which are under consideration at the Supreme Court.

Stating that budget for the upcoming fiscal 2078-79 BS (2021-22) presented on May 29 by Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel was capable of addressing the current needs, the gathering concluded that it ‘served’ the aspirations and requirements of the people, according to Gyawali. The meeting also claimed that latest anti-COVID-19 measures taken by the government had started giving expected results.

It also reviewed the National Assembly (NA) by-election held Monday in Lumbini Province. “The party was sure that it could not secure a winning vote if all the oppositions became united. However, we were close to a victory,’ he said, adding that the party realized a bit of deception.

He went on to say that ‘people’s life’ was the first and foremost priority of the State and President Bidya Devi Bhandari appealing to her counterparts of the friendly countries for the vaccines sounded normal. The government Spokesperson expressed his concern that some political leaders reacted to the President’s calls for vaccines in a very resentful manner.

“The President holds the Supreme Post of the State. The President, as the guardian of the nation (Head-of-the- State) and the patron of the constitution, can play a role as per the demand of time. The President’s appeal for the vaccines is for saving the people’s lives,’’ he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal