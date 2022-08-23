General

A Standing Committee meeting of the CPN (UML) kicked off at the party head office in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

According to the office secretary Dr Bhisma Adhikari, the meeting is majorly focused on upcoming elections of the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly declared for November 20 in a single phase.

The party has planned to hold the meeting of Standing Committee for today, of Politburo (on August 25), Central Committee (August 26-27) and of the Central Election Mobilisation Committee (August 28) in a bid to come up with a substantive plan in view of the election.

Party Chairperson KP Sharma Oli heads the Central Election Mobilisation Committee.

As Adhikari said, the party presence in the mainstream of politics and the country’s overall political atmosphere are other agenda of discussions in the today’s meeting which will determine agenda for the upcoming Politburo and Central Committee meetings as well.

Likewise, in view of the upcoming election, the party had earlier formed the election manifesto drafting committee comprising party senior vice chair Ishwor Pokhrel, vice chairs Ram Bahadur Thapa and Bishnu Poudel, general secretary Shankar Pokhrel and deputy general secretaries Pradeep Gyawali and Bishnu Rimal. The committee is headed by party Chair Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal