More than 4,000 youths in Baitadi district have got job opportunities under the Prime Minister Employment Programme.

The beneficiaries numbered 4,281 in total at all 10 local levels in the district. They will get jobs for 100 days under the programme. Over Rs 190 million has been released for the project, it has been said.

Under the programme, some beneficiaries have engaged in jobs while the process is underway for others, said local levels, adding that those who have lost jobs due to Covid-19 pandemic have been prioritised under the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal