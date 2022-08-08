General

Two major roads in the Bharatpur metropolis in Chitwan will be witnessing the implementation of laying of electric cables underground from upcoming mid-August.

According to mayor Renu Dahal, underground electrification work will be commenced targeting the six-lane road stretching from Pulchowk to Gondrang and the bypass road on August 15.

The drive is the sub-project under the Nepal Electricity Authority’s Pokhara- Bharatpur distribution system strengthening project. As she said, India’s TATA projects Ltd has won the contract for implementing the project in Chitwan and Pokhara, too. The shared contract amount for electrifications in two major towns is Rs 2.5 billion, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal