UNESCO calls nominations for ‘UNESCO Prize for Girls and Women’



Kathmandu: The UNESCO Nepal National Commission Secretariat has called for nominations for the ‘UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education’ for the year of 2024.

The prize will be conferred by the UNESCO Paris.

The prize carries a purse of US dollar 50,000 (approximately Rs 6.6 million). The Government of Nepal has been requested to make nominations for the award.

According to the Secretariat, the deadline for submitting the application is April 16. The nominations should include people or institutions making outstanding efforts in favour of women and girls’ education.

The Secretariat is authorized for shortlisting the nominations and the UNESCO world-level jury is final authority for announcing the award.

