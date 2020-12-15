Key Issues, politics

The UNESCO Museum Village is to be constructed at the National Martyrs Memorial and Peace Park at Yagyadol (Jagadol) of Gokarneshwor Municipality.

UNESCO Museum Village is being built through the joint efforts of the Nepal National Commission for UNESCO under the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the Martyrs memorial and Peace Park.

The facility would be spread on 650 ropanis area at the site where the Martyrs memorial is being constructed.

Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel inaugurated the project office today. On the occasion, he said construction of UNESCO Museum Village in Nepal would be an important initiative and it would carry out research works in the field of education, science and culture.

Minister Pokharel said the objective is also to produce self-employed citizens by imparting training to them through the project office.

He also launched a book containing information on the project unit as well as work procedures.

Gokarneshwor Municipality mayor Santosh Chalise, Yagyadol (Jagadol) Community Forest Eco-Tourism Management Committee chairman Sudarshan Sigdel, among the speakers stressed on the need of developing the Gokarneshwor area into a major religious and cultural tourism site. They said the construction of the UNESCO Museum Village along with the martyrs' memorial would help in this mission.

Source: National News Agency Nepal