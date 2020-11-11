Key Issues, politics

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census (NPHC), due to take place in June 2021 – the first census to be conducted under the new Constitution and federal structure.

The IT equipment, which is worth $609,873 (72 million Nepali rupees), has been procured by UNFPA with UKaid funding and comprises of 2,250 tablets with power-banks and accessories, 35 laptops, 47 desktop computers, five mobile work-stations, one server, three high resolution printers and relevant software licenses. It will enable CBS to produce census data that meets the highest technological standards, the UNFPA said in a press release.

The need for high-quality and reliable population data has been underscored by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and is also essential to measure Nepal’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, with their strong commitment of leaving no one behind. The use of innovative technology in the 2021 NPHC – including tablets in selected census enumeration areas, will ensure that CBS captures detailed data on how many people are living in the country – disaggregated to the lowest administrative level ¬– and how they are living – their health and well-being, problems and prospects and socio-economic circumstances.

The 2021 NPHC data will be invaluable for policymakers and planners to understand the situation across the country, development needs and where or how to invest in everything from schools to health care to roads.

The Government of Nepal is committed to conduct the 2021 NPHC in line with international standards, and to ensure that the data collected are used to improve the lives and realise the rights of those who are at risk of being left behind.

“We commit to undertake the census to address the data gaps at the lowest administrative level while ensuring that the health and safety precautions of our personnel and the respondents is in compliance with government guidance,” remarked Nebin Lal Shrestha, Director General, CBS, which is leading census operations under the guidance of the National Census Steering Committee, chaired by the National Planning Commission, Vice-chairperson.

The IT equipment will strengthen the CBS’s infrastructure and capacity and complements its efforts to modernise the census operation through a multi-method approach of data collection.

UNFPA is supporting the Government of Nepal to undertake the 12th NPHC, recognising that reliable and timely data is the foundation of sustainable and inclusive development in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal